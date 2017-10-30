Jameson man injured in 4-vehicle crash in LaFayette County

A Jameson resident was injured Sunday evening in a traffic accident in LaFayette County that involved four vehicles, three of which were demolished.

The Highway 13 accident, at approximately 7 o’clock in the evening, was at Higginsville Road.

The highway patrol reports 20-year-old Morgan Hightree of Jameson received moderate injuries and was taken to the Centerpoint Hospital. Also taken to the same hospital was another driver, 44-year-old Joaquin Vasquez Gutierrez of Sedalia with moderate injuries.

The highway patrol reports the car Gutierrez was driving struck the rear of a car operated by 63-year-old James Middleton of Independence. The impact resulted in Gutierrez car crossing the center line and into the path of a sports utility vehicle driven by Morgan Hightree. When Guitierrez car was traveling off the highway, it was struck by another sports utility vehicle which was driven by 21-year-old Taylor Case of Alma, Missouri.

The Case SUV had minor damage while the other vehicles were demolished, and it was noted all drivers were using seat belts.

