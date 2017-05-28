Hole cut into home to steal wood stove just one of many incidents reported by Livingston County Sheriff

The Livingston County Sheriff’s department continues to stay busy with many investigations, some that are quite interesting and out of the ordinary.

Deputies began an investigation of a reported disturbance and assault near the Chula Junction on U.S. 65. All persons have been interviewed and a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for review.

The LCSO received a delayed report of several items having been stolen from a location on Liv 407 near Mooresville. The items were stolen several weeks ago extending back to early this year. Items stolen include a generator, welder, metal detector and 8 big blue colored totes full of various brands of tools and other items valued at over $1,000. Also stolen was a 2002 J & W 24 foot flatbed bumper hitch trailer which had a 1990’s model John Deere and a Murray riding lawn mowers. Also, damage to a vacant house was reported as an unknown person(s) cut a hole in the side of the building and removed an older wood stove. The value of all items stolen is well in excess of $5,000. Investigation continues.

The LCSO began an investigation of felony fraud/theft where an out of county business allegedly paid for timber with a bad check in the amount of $10,500. The LCSO has since been in contact with the author of the check and investigation is continuing.

The LCSO began an investigation of phone harassment and peace disturbance at a location in Utica. A suspect was identified and an attempt is being made to make contact with that person. Potential charges are pending.

Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis filed a report with this office regarding an assault which allegedly took place primarily between two students. One of the students while being aggressive reportedly punched a teacher in the face while she was attempting to break up the fight. A report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges and school officials are handling the administrative portion of the problem.

The LCSO concluded a drug investigation. William J. Ross, 38, Chillicothe was arrested on a traffic stop for alleged Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine) and No Driver’s License-3rd Offense. Mr. Ross was on probation at the time of this arrest on a drug distribution conviction. Mr. Ross was subsequently incarcerated in the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail and a probation violation arrest warrant has since been issued.

Deputies and a trooper responded to a domestic violence in progress on Liv 520. Investigation shows no criminal act took place.

Arrests:

May 3 the LCSO and MSHP responded to an assault call in Bedford. Officers subsequently arrested Matthew S. Groves, 44, Chillicothe on a Clinton County arrest warrant for alleged Possession of Marijuana.

May 18 a deputy arrested Christian Shane Stretch, 36, Chillicothe as Mr. Stretch surrendered at the LCSO. Mr. Stretch was arrested on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failing to appear in court on excessive speed citation and driving while revoked/suspended and on a Caldwell County arrest warrant for a traffic violation. Mr. Stretch posted bond and was released with new court dates.

May 19 the LCSO served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Daniel J. Smith, 30, Chillicothe for alleged Probation Violation on original convictions of Assault 3rd degree and Driving While Suspended. Mr. Smith was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of $2,000 bond.

Citations:

May 14 a deputy issued an Illinois driver a speeding citation for 83 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 405.

May 16 a deputy issued a Chillicothe driver a speeding citation for 80 in a 55 on Highway 190 at Route Y.

May 16 a deputy issued a Chillicothe woman a citation for Authorizing a person to drive a motor vehicle who had no legal right.

May 18 a deputy issued a Warrensburg driver a speeding citation for 77 in a 60 on U.S. 65 at Liv 304.

May 20 a deputy issued an Omaha Nebraska driver a citation for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Liv 261.

May 20 a deputy issued a Chillicothe woman a citation for Authorizing a person to drive a motor vehicle who had no legal right.

May 22 a deputy issued a Hamilton driver a speeding citation for 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at the Grand River.

