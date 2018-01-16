Head-on crash on Highway 13 near Bethany injures two

Two area individuals sustained injuries in a head-on vehicle accident about two miles south of Bethany Monday morning.

A delayed report from the Highway Patrol states 38-year-old Jeffrey Prince of Gallatin traveled north on Missouri 13 when his sports utility vehicle began to slide on the snow-covered road, crossed the center line, and struck a southbound car driven by 54-year-old Koby Whitmire of Bethany head-on. Prince’s SUV ran off the west side of the road and came to rest on its wheels facing northeast. Whitmire’s car came to a rest on its wheels facing west and blocking both lanes of traffic. Both vehicles were totaled.

An ambulance transported Prince’s passenger, 39-year-old Travis Goodman of Winston, to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. Whitmire was also transported by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital with minor injuries.

The Patrol reports Prince sustained no injuries, and all involved in the accident wore seat belts.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

