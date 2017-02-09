Guided Pathways to Success offered at NCMC

North Central Missouri College is one of five Missouri colleges and universities participating in the Guided Pathways to Success program.

The program helps schools develop clear “degree pathways” to help students graduate on time and can help students avoid accumulating and paying for more credit hours than they need.

Participating schools can implement various strategies, including organizing semester-by-semester sets of courses for degree programs, establishing meta-majors, and guaranteeing required courses are available when students need to take them.

On average, Missouri students earn about 14 more credit hours than needed than they need for an associate’s degree and about nine more credit hours than needed for a bachelor’s degree.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education established the Guided Pathways to Success program last year after legislation was approved.

Program results will be reported to the governor and General Assembly by January 1, 2020.

