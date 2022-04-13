Obituary and Services: Dale Kimberling

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Long time basketball coach in Trenton and Sedalia, Dale Kimberling, died on April 7th at the age of 76.

Kimberling was the men’s basketball coach at North Central Missouri College from 1979 through 1987. He then went to coach for one year at Missouri Southern State University. After that, Kimberling spent 17 years as the women’s basketball coach at State Fair community college; then took over the men’s program for two years before retiring in 2007.

Kimberling was inducted into the NCMC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

A celebration of life is planned for May 27th at 1 pm)at the Fred Davis Multipurpose Center on the campus of State Fair Community College in Sedalia.