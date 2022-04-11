Grundy County Republican Central Committee to host “Lincoln Days” luncheon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The “Lincoln Days” luncheon, presented by the Grundy County Republican Central Committee, has been scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd. The event will be held at the NCMC Ketcham community center in Trenton. Doors open at 11:30 and the lunch begins at noon.

Organizers of the event say it’s for the 2nd and 7th legislative districts of the Missouri house of representatives. Grundy county this year is in the 7th house district but starting next year, it has been placed in the 2nd house district.

Promoters say Senators for Missouri, Roy Blunt, and Josh Hawley have been invited to speak along with those who are seeking state and national offices. Neither Blunt nor Hawley are running for office this year.

The cost for the April 23rd luncheon is $20.00. Reservations are requested by April 17th. Checks are payable to the Grundy County Republican Committee and may be sent to the organizations’ treasurer, Doctor J.A. Keuhn at 3310 East 10th Street in Trenton. Becky McDonald is the Republican Committee Chairman for Grundy County.

