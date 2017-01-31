Grundy R-5 School announces early out for Tuesday, January 31

The Grundy R-5 school district has some announcements for Tuesday, January 31 involving bus transportation, classes, and basketball games.

School buses in the Grundy R-5 district will return to traveling the regular routes today.

With the funeral for Cindy Gott at 4 o’clock at the school, classes will be dismissed early Tuesday afternoon. The high school in Galt will let out at 1:15 and the elementary school at Humphreys will dismiss at 1:25.

Grundy R-5 basketball games Tuesday evening at Gilman City will now have a 6:30 start.

The Grundy R-5 players bus will leave Galt at 5 o’clock.

