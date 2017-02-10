Grundy County University Extension Council holds annual meeting

The Grundy County University Extension Council recently held its annual meeting.

County Clerk Betty Spickard led the swearing in ceremony for two newly-elected council members: Carol Hein and Scott Roy as well as re-elected council member Blake Baugher. Others elected to the Extension Council, Phillip Ray and Rebecca Steinhoff, are to be sworn in later.

A certificate was presented to Sarah Lowrey whose term on the extension council has ended. Grundy County Program Director Meridith Berry presented a leader’s honor roll certificate to Joe Brinser – an extension council member appointed by the Grundy County Commission.

The program was presented by Trenton High School Junior Hannah Persell who is one of Missouri’s National ambassador to 4-H shooting sports. She discussed nine disciplines of the shooting sports. Her involvement on Missouri teams included archery in 2015, small bore rifle in 2015, and muzzle loader in 2016.

This year, Miss Persell said she plans to participate in re-curve archery among the 4-H shooting sports. Hannah Persell also presented shooting sports information to youth attending the Northwest Regional 4-H energizer event that was held in Cameron on Saturday.

