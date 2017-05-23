Audio: Grundy County taxpayers receiving notices of changes in assessed value of property

Grundy County taxpayers are receiving notices in the mail regarding changes in the assessed value of real estate property.

The notices from the Grundy County Assessor are a result of re-assessment efforts that were required by the Missouri State Tax Commission which is supposed to occur every odd-numbered year.

But Grundy County had received a reprieve in recent years and Assessor Kathy Veatch explained what has occurred in Grundy County regarding re-assessment.

More than 3,000 change notices were to be mailed to owners of real estate at Grundy County locations. By law, there is an appeals process to follow.

B O E stands for Board of Equalization which usually includes the three county commissioners and two citizens.

Properties are placed in the classifications of residential, agricultural, and commercial.

The Grundy County Assessors’ office is on the first floor of the courthouse in Trenton.

