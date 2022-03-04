Public comments sought on Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge headquarters and visitor facility relocation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A draft Environmental Assessment for Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Sumner, Missouri is available for public review on March 4, 2022. The comment period will extend until April 4, 2022.

The Environmental Assessment provides an environmental analysis and cumulative impacts of alternatives for the new headquarters office at Swan Lake NWR. During the floods of 2019, the headquarters office at Swan Lake was flooded. Over the past several years there have been structural issues with that office and it has been on the replacement list. After the office flooded it was determined the most economical approach would be to replace the building and relocate it outside of the flood plain.

Copies of the Environmental Assessment can be reviewed on the refuge website at this link or can be reviewed at the Refuge Temporary Office during business hours 8-4:30 M-F. A copy of the Environmental Assessment can also be viewed at the Brunswick, Brookfield, Carrolton, and Chillicothe Public Libraries. Copies will also be available at Cooney’s General Store in Sumner and the Gabi Joes Convenient Store in Mendon.

If you have any questions feel free to contact Refuge Manager Steve Whitson at (660) 973-6349. Comments must be received by close of business on March 18, 2016, and can be dropped off at the Refuge Visitor Center. You may also mail them or email them to the following addresses:

Swan Lake NWR

Attn: New Office Comments

16194 Swan Lake Ave.

Sumner, MO 64681

Email comments to: [email protected] with “Wetland Enhancement Comments” in the Subject Line.

