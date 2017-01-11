Grundy County sales tax collection off to a brisk start in 2017

Sales tax collections for Grundy County are off to a good start for the first month of the year.

Each of the county sales taxes shows more than $54,000 in collections. That’s an increase by over $16,000 in each fund compared to the January report of last year. This January’s increase somewhat offsets lower than expected sales tax revenue that arrived in December.

Missouri’s Department of Revenue sends the sales tax revenue monthly to taxing entities based on monthly or quarterly reporting requirements of businesses.

Grundy County has one-half of a percent sales taxes for general revenue, the ambulance service, and law enforcement. Collectively, it adds up to one and a half percent on eligible purchases.

Like this: Like Loading...