Grundy County Health Department to host diabetes education class

The Grundy County Health Department will host a diabetes education class next week for those dealing with the aggravation of the disease.

The class will be held in the community room of the health department in Trenton Tuesday evening at 6 o’clock.

Certified Diabetes Educator Cindy Eivins will present the class, which will cover the topic of “Seven Key Areas for Diabetes Control”.

The class is free and open to the public.

Call the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196 for more information.

