Grundy County Board of Equalization holds hearings

The Grundy County Board of Equalization convened for two hearings Monday morning then adjourned.

Members are three County Commissioners: Rick Hull, Joe Brinser, and Don Sager as well as two citizens: Jim Cox and Marlisa Klinginsmith.

Representing the assessors’ office, but not as a voting member, were Kathy Veatch and Nathan Curtis.

County Clerk Betty Spickard said the hearings involved concerns by two taxpayers involving their respective residential properties: Dorothy Hudson and Phil Daniels.

Clerk Spickard said the appeals were taken under advisement by the Board of Equalization subject to letters with Board of Equalization decisions being mailed to the property owners.

