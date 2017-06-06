Grundy County 4-H Shooting Sports Contest set for June 17

The 5th annual Grundy County 4-H Shooting Sports Contest will be held Saturday, June 17th beginning at 9 o’clock in Trenton.

Seventy-nine youth from 15 north Missouri counties are registered to participate. The contests will be held at four locations in the area: Trenton First Baptist Church Activity Center, North Central Missouri College Barton Campus, Trenton Trap and Skeet Range, and at Vance Cox’s rifle range. The competitions, featuring youth from Grundy and other counties, includes archery and rifle shooting.

Visitors are welcome to watch and support Grundy County 4-H members.

There is no entry fee for spectators.

A concession stand will have pulled pork sandwich meals, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, soda, water, and candy bars at the First Baptist Church Activity Center. Proceeds benefit the Grundy County 4-H Shooting Sports.

Anna Persell of rural Trenton is the coordinator for Grundy County 4-H shooting sports.

