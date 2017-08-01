Green City R-1 School to hold open house and barbecue

Green City R-1 School will hold its annual open house and school-wide barbecue next week.

The event will be held the evening of August 8th from 5 o’clock to 6:30.

Seventh through 12th-grade students and their families may meet in the gym at 5:30.

Seventh-grade orientation will be in the library at 5:45, and sixth-grade orientation will be at 6 o’clock.

Elementary school students may drop off supplies and meet their teachers during the open house.

High school students may pick up their schedules.

Anyone unable to attend the open house and would like to schedule a time to drop off supplies and/or pick up schedules should contact the Green City School.

