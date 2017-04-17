Former Trenton resident dies in Saturday motorcycle accident

A former Trenton area resident, 68-year-old Jerry Lynn Roberts of Springfield, died Saturday in a motorcycle accident in Dade County of southwest Missouri.

The coroner pronounced Roberts dead at the scene moments after the accident.

The highway patrol reported Roberts motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off Highway 39 and overturned throwing him off the cycle.

The accident Saturday afternoon was six miles south of Greenfield and the accident report indicates he was not using a safety device.

The funeral home reports Roberts was cremated by the Greenfield Missouri Funeral Chapel with a memorial service to be scheduled later.

