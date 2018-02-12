Events to be held in Grundy and Livingston Counties for growers to recertify Pesticide Applicators License

University of Missouri Extension staff will be hosting events in Grundy and Livingston Counties for growers to obtain or be recertified for their Private Pesticide Applicators License. All growers are invited to attend these events.

The Grundy County Applicator Training and Ag Update will be held Tuesday, February 27th at the Alexander Student Center (1204 Main St.) on the NCMC campus in Trenton. The Livingston County Applicator Training and Ag Update will be held Wednesday, February 28th at the BTC Bank in Chillicothe, 400 W Old Hwy 36. Both meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. To register for these meetings, please call the Grundy County Extension Center at (660) 359-4040 or the Livingston County Extension Center at (660) 646-0811.

The private pesticide applicator training portion of the event will focus on the use of dicamba-resistant soybean technology. The new dicamba formulations are restricted use and so require a private applicator license. Unlike with other herbicides, applicators will not be covered under their employer’s license when applying these products. A training manual is required for licensing. If you have an old manual, please bring it to the meeting. Manuals will be available for purchase at the meeting for $12.

Following applicator training, the University of Missouri Agricultural Extension staff will present “Tips to Reduce Input Costs without Reducing Yield,” “Dicamba Injury and Insurance” and “The Show-Me-Select Replacement Heifer Program.”

For more information, contact Andy Luke, Regional Agronomist, the University of Missouri Extension at 660-425-6434.

