Chris Chinn confirmed by Missouri Senate as Director of Agriculture

The Missouri Senate confirmed Chris Chinn of Clarence is the state’s new Director of Agriculture.

Chinn served on the Missouri Farm Bureau board of directors representing the northeast area of the state until her confirmation as director of agriculture.

Mrs. Chinn, a fifth-generation farmer, manages production and financial records for her family’s 1,500 sow farrow-to-finish hog operation. Her family also operates a feed mill to provide feed for their livestock.

Chinn served on the Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, served as chairperson for the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, and served on other agricultural-related advisory committees.

She completed Agricultural Leaders of Tomorrow and American Farm Bureau Federation Partners in Agricultural Leadership classes.

Governor Eric Greitens appointed Chinn in December.

She replaces Richard Fordyce of Bethany as director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Like this: Like Loading...