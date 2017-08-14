Cainsville man crashes motorcycle on loose gravel

The highway patrol reports the operator of a motorcycle received minor injuries in an accident on Route A, four miles west of Ridgeway Sunday night.

The patrol report indicated 66-year-old Gerald Wayman of Cainsville declined medical treatment.

Wayman was northbound on Interstate 35, then took the exit ramp to Route A. As he turned onto Route A, he lost control on loose gravel and the motorcycle tipped over coming to a stop in the roadway.

The operator was using safety equipment when the accident happened about 8 pm Sunday.

