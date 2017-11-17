Audio: Student nurses at NCMC sending Heroes Care Packages to U.S. Soldiers

The North Central Missouri College RN Student Nurses Association has sponsored a Heroes Care Package Drive since mid-October.

Residents can drop off care package donations at the Hy-Vee in Trenton and Chillicothe as well as the NCMC Allied Health Administration Office in Cross Hall on the Trenton Campus.

Association President Dani Smit says the donations will be sent to the local National Guard Unit in time for Christmas.

Smit notes the post office has been helpful in getting the care packages mailed.

Smit says the RN Student Nurses Association appreciates the community’s support.

