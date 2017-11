Two new scholarships for out-of-state students have been unveiled at Mizzou.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Chancellor Alexander Cartwright says one is a $7,500 scholarship for out-of-state students with an ACT score of 25 or 26, whose parents are MU graduates. The other is a $2,500 award for students from a bordering state.

Non-resident students pay about $15,000 more annually than in-state students do for a full-time class schedule.

