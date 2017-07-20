Area volunteers to be inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

The Missouri 4-H Foundation will induct 46 4-H volunteers into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame next month several of which are from the area.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the State Fair Community College campus in Sedalia the afternoon of August 19 at 3 o’clock.

Area 4-H volunteers to be inducted include Richard Evans of Caldwell County, Kay Green of Livingston County, Wayne and Sally Minnick of Daviess County, Bill and Judy Pauley of Putnam County, and Wesley Rhodes of Linn County.

Missouri 4-H Foundation Interim Director Rachel Augustine says the annual induction recognizes volunteers who have created legacies of service and dedication to the organization.

County 4-H councils nominated individuals with at least 20 years of volunteer service.

Like this: Like Loading...