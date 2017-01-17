Area communities to participate in Great Northwest Day in Jefferson City

The annual Great Northwest Day at the Capitol will be in Jefferson City January 31 and February 1.

The event allows Northwest Missouri community advocates to share their priorities with State Legislators and departments.

Priorities for this year’s Great Northwest Day include creation of a rural policy office; investment in infrastructure, including broadband deployment, transportation, water and wastewater; investment in education, including Pre-K through 12th grades and higher education; and local control for programs such as solid waste districts, economic development funding, and school districts.

The event will feature an introduction on the House and Senate floors, a regional luncheon, department roundtables, and an educational breakfast.

Communities participating in the Great Northwest Day include Bethany and Harrison County, Brookfield and Linn County, Caldwell County, Chillicothe and Livingston County, Daviess County, Marceline and Linn County, Sullivan County, and Trenton and Grundy County.

Call the Great Northwest Day 2017 Livingston County Coordinator Crystal Narr of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-646-4050 or visit the website for more information on the event or how you can attend.

