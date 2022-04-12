Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon promoted to Corporal

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces Trooper Trent J. Haley is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective May 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 5 which encompasses Adair, and Schuyler counties.

Haley was appointed to the Patrol on January 7, 2007, and after graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, was assigned to Troop B, Zone 4, Putnam, and Sullivan counties. In 2010, he transferred to Zone 5, Adair, and Schuyler counties.

Corporal Haley is a native of Carterville, Illinois, and graduated from Carterville High School. Before being appointed to the Patrol, he attended John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois where he received an Associate of Arts in criminal justice. He also attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in administration of justice.

Corporal Haley is married to Rachel (Turner) and they have two children.

