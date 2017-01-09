Anthony Davis to appear at court in Gallatin on kidnapping charges

A St. Joseph man is scheduled to appear Tuesday, January 10 in circuit court at Gallatin on charges of parental kidnapping.

32-year-old Anthony Davis has been accused of failure to return his seven-year-old son, Seth, following a weekend visitation in early December. Both were located in Brownsville, Texas more than a week after disappearing.

Anthony Davis was arrested and Seth Davis was taken into protective custody and returned to his mother when she arrived in Brownsville. Anthony Davis was to have been returned over the weekend by law enforcement officers who went to Texas to pick him up.

Bond on the felony charge for Anthony Davis is $15,000.

An arraignment is scheduled Tuesday morning in the associate division of the Daviess County Circuit Court. Davis also faces previously-filed felony charges of criminal non support of a minor child in which he missed an appearance in court that had been scheduled for December 6.

