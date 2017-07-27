Glasses for watching upcoming eclipse available at Grundy County Health Department

For those wishing to watch the upcoming eclipse in August, the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton has a limited number of eclipse glasses available.

The glasses will be provided for free to Grundy County residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents can stop by the health department for a pair of eclipse glasses and information on how to safely view the solar eclipse August 21.

If you would like to read more about the eclipse that will cross the state of Missouri, then be sure to check out the NASA eclipse website, or you can call the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

Like this: Like Loading...