3 face judge in associate division of circuit court

38-year old David Willey of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault in the third degree as well as resisting arrest on December 28.

Per a plea bargain agreement, the imposition of sentence was suspended and Willey was given one-year probation. Conditions of probation include payment of $100 to the law enforcement fund, court costs, and completion of an anger management class.

20-year-old Emily Charlene Hildenbrand of Trenton received probation and a fine involving three charges stemming from a January 14th arrest. She has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating a vehicle without a valid drivers’ license.

Per a plea bargain agreement, the imposition of sentence was suspended and Ms. Hildenbrand was placed on two years probation. She also was fined $50 and ordered to make a $100 donation to the Grundy County law enforcement fund; pay restitution to a victim for damages in an amount that’s to be determined, and the court costs.

Regarding a court case of 44-year-old William Nicholas Griffin of Trenton, a plea agreement resulted in charges being amended to misdemeanor assault in the third degree on July 18th as well as previously amended driving while intoxicated charge October 31.

Griffin pleaded guilty and the imposition of sentence was suspended. Griffin was placed on two years probation on DWI and one-year probation for the assault. For each case, Griffin is to make a $100 donation to the law enforcement fund and pay costs

Like this: Like Loading...