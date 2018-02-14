Two waive preliminary hearings in Grundy County Circuit Court

Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each was bound over to Division One of the circuit court for arraignments Thursday at the Courthouse in Trenton.

Penni Marie Richards of Humphreys faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, amphetamine or methamphetamine. Three cases involving traffic tickets were certified to Division One.

Joseph Adam Vivone of Laredo is charged with domestic assault in the third degree.

Shawn McNabb of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic assault in the fourth degree. Imposition of sentence was suspended and McNabb was placed on two years probation, ordered to donate $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and pay court costs. Monies are to be deducted from a posted bond and a plea agreement was accepted.

Jacen Robert Stotts of Trenton pleaded guilty to a reduced charge: misdemeanor non-support of a minor. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Stotts was placed on two years probation. The court ordered Stotts to make the current payments, an additional $50 payment per month toward arrears beginning in March until past due child support is caught up. From the posted bond, the court will deduct costs and issue child support enforcement a check for $4,883 dollars to pay toward the amount that’s owed. A plea agreement was accepted by the court.

Kim Renee Randolph of Trenton pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and was fined $500 dollars, ordered to pay a recoupment fee of $107, contribute $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement fund along with paying court costs of $823. She was also assessed $10.00 for a seat belt violation.

