Woman from Cowgill killed in head-on crash with farm sprayer

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Cowgill woman died when the vehicle she drove struck a Case Patriot sprayer head-on in Ray County on Tuesday morning, June 15.

Twenty-two-year-old Caitlin Lake was transported to the Thurman Funeral Home. The driver of the sprayer, 68-year-old William Englert of Hamilton, was reported as not injured.

Lake’s vehicle traveled north on Highway 13 before it allegedly crossed the center line at 172nd Street and hit the southbound sprayer. Both vehicles overturned, and Lake was ejected.

Englert was exempt from wearing a seat belt, while Lake did not wear a seat belt.

Ray County deputies assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related