Trenton Police Department reports trailer striking utility pole at 18th and Chestnut

The Trenton Police Department reports no one was injured when a trailer pulled by a pickup truck struck a utility pole at 18th and Chestnut streets on Sunday afternoon June 13.

Lieutenant Larry Smith says the pickup, driven by 35-year-old Andrew Myles Riley of Trenton, was making a right turn onto 18th Street from Chestnut when the collision occurred. The pole stayed upright due to cable lines and it leaning against the trailer. The trailer did not sustain damage, but the pole broke off at the base.

Suddenlink was contacted, responded to the scene, and removed the pole from the trailer. Suddenlink advised the cable line was damaged, and the company believed the utility pole belonged to AT&T. Smith notes Trenton Communications attempted to contact AT&T, yielding negative results.

No citations were issued.

