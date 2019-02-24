Visitor at Chillicothe Correctional Center arrested attempting to smuggle drugs into facility

The Chillicothe Police Department made two arrests Friday afternoon.

Sergeant John Valbracht reports one of the arrests involved a Chillicothe Correctional Center visitor allegedly attempting to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate. Officers arrested Edward Vonthun on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Valbracht reports Dale Marvin Barker was arrested in the 300 block of Business U. S. Highway 36 on a Livingston County warrant for first-degree assault, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and domestic assault. Barker’s bond is $150,000 in cash.

Online court information shows his conditions include GPS monitoring, no contact with victims or witnesses, and no unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 18.

Valbracht says Vonthun and Barker were transported to the police department where they were processed before being taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.