The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Iowa man Friday afternoon on several drug-related allegations.

Twenty-four-year-old McClain Mehaffey of Muscatine, Iowa was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Patrol also accused him of speeding.

Mehaffey was placed under a 24-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.