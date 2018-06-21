Vehicle show set for Saturday in Jamesport

The Jamesport Community Association will present the 15th Annual Car, Truck, Bike, and Tractor Show in downtown Jamesport Saturday, June 23rd.

Registration for stock, modified, and open classes will be from 8 to 10 o’clock that morning. Judging will start at 10:30, and awards will be presented at 3 o’clock. Trophies will be awarded for best paint, best interior, mayor’s choice, people’s choice, and best of show. Plaques will be given for the top five stocks and modified as well as for the top three trucks, bikes, and tractors.

The entry fee is $15 per vehicle that includes a free dash plaque for the first 50 entries. There will also be vendors, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing.

Call 660-605-0575 for more information.

