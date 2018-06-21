Freedom of the Road Riders to host Spring Fling this weekend in Bogard

The Freedom of Road Riders Local 8 of Chillicothe will sponsor the 32nd Annual Spring Fling at the R-Barn, LLC at 19206 County Road 171 in Bogard this weekend.

The event will be held Friday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 24th. Main Stage events for Friday night include a DJ and karaoke contest at 7 o’clock and Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders from 9 to 1 o’clock.

The band Bootcut will be on the Main Stage Saturday night from 9 to 1 o’clock. There are other events scheduled for Saturday as well. Poker run sign in will start at 9 o’clock that morning. The first bike out will be at 10 o’clock, and the last bike in will be at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Field events sign in will go from noon to 1 o’clock, and the events will start at 1 o’clock. A bike show will also be held with sign-in from 4 to 5 o’clock in the afternoon and starting at 5 o’clock.

Weekend admission will cost $15 with admission after 7 o’clock Saturday night costing $10. No one under the age of 21 will be admitted and attendees must have a valid photo ID at all times.

There will be a beer vendor, food, and trinket vendors, and overnight camping with RV spots will cost $20 per night.

More information can be obtained by calling Gary at 660-247-3638.

