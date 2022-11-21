Vehicle flees from Trenton police, attempt by Livingston County authorities to stop vehicle results in high-speed pursuit

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police report the driver was apprehended after eluding officers in Trenton early Sunday morning.

A Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive after it reportedly fled from officers in Trenton. As other officers approached the vehicle, it drove off.

The Livingston County Deputy started a pursuit and requested the assistance of Chillicothe Police. The vehicle continued south on Washington Street to Highway 36 where it continued westbound on Highway 36. Chillicothe Police said the pursuit continued west into Caldwell County where Highway Patrol troopers became involved with the pursuit.

Chillicothe Police said the vehicle later stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are described as pending.

The name of the suspect involved in the pursuit and taken into custody was not released.