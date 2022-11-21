Obituary & Services: Betty M. (Hill) High

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Betty M. High, 96, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 12:10 A.M., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Open visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Betty was born July 7, 1926, in Clarkelen, Wyoming the daughter of Amos and Ethel Holt Hill. Before retiring she was employed in the housekeeping department of Eastview Manor Care Center, Trenton.

Her survivors include two daughters Dianne Schneider, Raytown, Missouri, Vanita Manley and husband John, Sibley, Missouri; one son Dennis High, Trenton, Missouri; seven grandchildren Jason Schneider, Amy Mortenson, Lindsay Hunt, Lacey Davidson, Steve Manley, Angie Lester, Garta Distler; several great-grandchildren; two sisters Gwendean Scott, Kearney, Missouri and Madeline Chriss, Liberty, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three grandchildren Alvia Oliver, Gregory Schneider, and Audrey Davidson, and two sisters Helen Jean Webb and Irene Klein.