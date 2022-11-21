Bright Futures Trenton to hold clothing giveaway on December 11

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Clothing for kids will be offered at two churches in Trenton on Sunday, December 11, 2022. A third location also will offer clothing, not limited to children.

A spokesman for Bright Kids Bright Futures said collected items will be offered free of charge from 3 until 5 pm on December 11th at the First Baptist Church and the First Assembly of God Church.

Items at First Baptist Church are listed as new and gently worn hoodies, new underwear, and socks, as well as new or gently worn gym shoes. Items available at the Assembly of God Church include shoes, boots, and hygiene.

Also on Sunday, December 11th, the Trenton First Christian Church Activity Center will have a “community giveaway,” not necessarily children-focused items. That event is from 4 until 6 pm.

Organizers report anyone with questions or if children need warm clothing before the December 11th giveaways, contact Terri Critten of Bright Futures Trenton at 660-663-7084.