Vehicle check results in two arrests

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two suspects on several felony charges as the result of a vehicle check at a closed business.

The sheriff’s office notes a Dekalb County deputy conducted the check early Monday morning, and the Cameron Police Department assisted with the arrests.

The Dekalb County Prosecutor filed charges on Michael Foulks of California for the felonies of possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, and stealing. An arrest warrant was issued, and his bond has been set at $65,000 cash only.

Stacey Coslow of Hannibal was charged with the felonies of stealing and possession of burglary tools. A warrant was issued for her arrest with the bond set at $50,000 cash only.

