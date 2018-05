The Jameson Community Betterment Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser will be held next month.

A meal of fish, cole slaw, baked beans, cornbread, pie, and drinks will be served at the Jameson City Park June 2nd starting at 4:30 in the afternoon. Attendees can eat their fill and pay what they will.

All proceeds from the fish fry fundraiser will go to Jameson Community Betterment.

