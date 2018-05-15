The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved several employees for next school year at its meeting Monday evening.

Rachael Spence will be the kindergarten through 12th-grade counselor. She has worked with the Missouri Division of Family Services for 10 years, primarily in Sullivan and Linn counties. She received her bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2008.

Josie Hinkle was approved as the kindergarten through sixth-grade special education teacher. She will receive her bachelor’s degree in special education from Central Methodist University-Warrensburg in December 2018. She currently serves as a special education paraprofessional for Newtown-Harris.

Kelly Lee was approved as the seventh through 12th-grade science teacher. She received her bachelor of science in animal science and her master’s degree in agriculture science education from Iowa State University. She has taught science for 13 years.

The board also approved the addition of board president Jeanie Faulkner to the district bank account and removed past board president Sharmyn Garcia. District bookkeeper Amanda Neff was approved to remain on the existing account as an authorized signer.

The board approved the purchase of a lawn mower for the district. The district’s current lawn mowers are 20 plus years old and need to be replaced. Bids will be obtained from area machinery businesses.

The 2018-2019 MFA propane bid was approved with the contracted amount at $1.219 per gallon. The average yearly gallon usage in the district is 26,000.

The board approved Katie Blanchard and Jessica Tovrea as graduating A Plus students.

The district will conduct a security audit to determine a door security system. The board will move forward on the bidding process and installation of a door security system once a determination is made on the audit.

Seventh through 12th-grade ag science teacher Stephanie Oaks reported on her classes and instructional initiatives. Principal Dustin Freeman shared art teacher Samantha Miller’s report due to her being on maternity leave. He described the art instruction implemented in the classroom across all grade levels. Freeman also reported on student testing initiatives, track and field, field trips, and end of year activities.

Doctor Kim Johnson’s report focused on district events and the recent training she attended. She attended a training for the Missouri Automated Criminal History System in Kirksville and a regional education summit at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

