Missouri man pleads guilty to robbing two banks and a fast-food restaurant

A man from Florissant, Missouri on Tuesday admitted robbing two area banks and a fast-food restaurant with what appeared to be a handgun.

Ricardo Rusan, 56, of Florissant, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to two counts of bank robbery and one other robbery charge. As part of his plea, he admitted robbing the Church’s Chicken at 5720 South Lindbergh Boulevard in Green Park, in South St. Louis County, on Jan. 1, 2019. On April 16, 2019, he robbed the Commerce Bank at 6383 Clayton Road in Clayton. Two days later, he robbed the Bank of America at 4189 Veterans Memorial Parkway in St. Peters. Investigators found blue gloves and a mask in Rusan’s car consistent with what the robber wore in two of the robberies. Rusan’s DNA was on the mask and a glove dropped by the Church’s robber.

Rusan is scheduled to be sentenced on November 30. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department, the St. Peters Police Department, the Clayton Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassandra Wiemken is prosecuting the case.

