Obituary & Services: Marvin Eugene Willis

Marvin Eugene Willis, 87, Cainsville, MO passed away at his home on March 13, 2023.

Marvin was born on March 2, 1936, in Mr. Moriah, MO the son of John Leroy and Edna (Banks) Willis.

The family moved to Cainsville where he attended Donaby Country School. After he completed the 8th grade he went to work for some of the neighboring farmers and then was employed at Dean Maroney’s gas station for several years. His next adventure was marrying his wife of 64 years, Roberta Meinecke, on August 24, 1958. She survives of the home. To this union, five children were born.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clayton; sister, Eva, and his grandson, Evan.

In addition to his wife, Marvin is survived by his five children, Raymond (Sue), Cainsville, MO, Wendell (Sandy), Cainsville, MO, Cheryl (Bill) Hamilton, Mt. Moriah, MO, Richard (Traci), Blythedale, MO, Brian (Maryke), Cainsville, MO; brother, Leroy Willis, Kansas City, MO; sister, Colleen Sorenson, Indianola, IA; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the First Baptist Church, Cainsville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery, Cainsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Zoar Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

