Obituary & Services: Glenn Mark Rader

Glenn Mark Rader was born in Trenton, Missouri on December 13, 1955, to Bonnie Ruth (McCulley) Rader and Robert Lee Rader. He was the youngest of their four children: Barbara Jean Rader, David Lee Rader, and Leonard Earl Rader.

Mark died unexpectedly at his home in Urbandale, Iowa on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the age of 67.

Mark attended the Edinburg Schools during his primary grades before joining his classmates in the Trenton Public School District. He graduated from Trenton High School in 1974. While at Trenton High School, Mark participated in the Future Farmers of America as well as the Bulldog wrestling squad and football teams. While still in school, he also worked for Modine. Mark and his two older brothers, worked together on the family farm, west of Trenton. The Rader boys were close in age and working together on the farm made their bond even stronger.

Following high school, Mark set out to explore beyond Missouri and hitchhiked to the West Coast. He later returned to the Midwest and worked for Boeing Aircraft I Wichita, Kansas; Asplundh Tree Experts; Wright Tree Service in Tulsa and later in Des Moines and at Principal Financial in Des Moines. He taught himself about computers and worked in the Information Technology Industry for the last 25 years. He was employed at Wells Fargo at the time of his death.

Mark met Roberta Rai Cashero in 1986 while working in Kansas. They were married on June 21, 1996, and lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On December 30, 1999, Mark and Roberta welcomed their son, Andrew Mark Rader to the family.

Mark enjoyed watching birds, gardening, sitting in the backyard drinking coffee, and keeping their lawn green. His greatest joy was his son, Andrew. Mark was a wonderful husband and father. Mark and Andrew often played, rode bicycles, went bowling, and exercised together.

Mark is survived by his wife, Roberta, and son, Andrew both of Urbandale; as well as niece, Logan Kathleen Rader. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. He will be cremated after the visitation

