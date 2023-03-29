Missouri teenager sentenced to 33-year prison sentence for murdering his 12-year-old brother

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office secured a 33-year prison sentence in the deadly shooting of a twelve-year-old child.

“I will always enforce the laws as written, which includes prosecuting violent criminals to hold them accountable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “As a former prosecutor, I am committed to the idea that safer streets lead to prosperous communities, so my office will continue to assist local prosecutors in obtaining justice for victims where necessary.”

On October 24, 2018, Williem Taylor, 15 years old at the time of the murder, fatally shot his younger brother in the back of the head with a shotgun. The defendant then went to the family’s gun cabinet, retrieved a .22 caliber rifle, and shot the victim four more times in the back. Taylor took a nap immediately after the shooting. The fight allegedly occurred over who would do the dishes, although several students reported that Taylor showed off shotgun shells and stated he was going to kill his brother on the day of the murder.

Taylor pled guilty to Murder in the First Degree and Armed Criminal Action on June 29, 2022. A sentencing hearing was held on March 20, 2023. After evidence and argument, the Honorable Judge Joseph Walsh sentenced Taylor to 33 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office was appointed to assist the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney in the prosecution of this case. Assistant Attorneys General Kelly Snyder and Corie Geary-Atkins prosecuted the case.

