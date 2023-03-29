Missouri Attorney General, and coalition of states, take action to block rule deeming single sex dorms unconstitutional

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey led a coalition of 19 states in filing an amicus brief at the United States Supreme Court supporting the College of the Ozarks in their suit against the Biden Administration’s unlawful rule prohibiting single-sex dorms.

The amicus brief filed by the attorneys general supports the petition of the College of the Ozarks, which contend that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) unlawfully promulgated a rule declaring that the Fair Housing Act prohibits schools from having dorms that are limited to a single biological sex.

General Bailey’s brief argues that HUD’s directive reflects an absence of “reasoned decision-making” because it completely fails to mention, let alone balance, the known interests of religious organizations and its new interpretation of the FHA. It thus fails to consider the serious religious liberty implications of the new rule.

Joining Missouri in filing the brief are Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The amicus brief can be viewed at this link.

