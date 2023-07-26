USDA expands access to healthcare for over 5 million Americans in 39 States with Emergency Rural Healthcare Grants

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In a major step towards enhancing healthcare access in rural America, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary, Xochitl Torres Small, announced the expansion of healthcare services for more than 5 million people residing in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

Deputy Secretary Torres Small praised the Biden-Harris Administration’s response during these critical times, ensuring immediate economic relief and facilitating access to quality healthcare for rural communities. The USDA’s Emergency Rural Healthcare Grants, amounting to a total of $129 million, will be allocated to bolster healthcare infrastructure across rural towns in the nation. As many as 172 rural healthcare organizations will benefit from these grants, allowing them to expand critical services.

The investments made today will foster regional partnerships and collaboration among public bodies, nonprofits, and Tribal organizations to address regional rural healthcare challenges. The overarching goal is to build a stronger and more sustainable rural healthcare system that caters to the needs of small towns and communities nationwide.

Among the success stories highlighted, the Midwest’s Southern Illinois Hospital Services stands out. By partnering with local healthcare organizations, they are set to construct an in-patient psychiatric unit, catering to the increasing demand for mental healthcare services in Southern Illinois.

In the West, Gunnison County in Colorado will acquire state-of-the-art medical equipment to elevate the standard of healthcare for over 5,000 individuals. Similarly, Tule River Indian Health Center Inc. in California will purchase essential equipment like generators, freezers, and refrigerators, ensuring the continuity of healthcare services during emergencies for those living on the Tule River Reservation.

The investments also target improving health outcomes in rural communities by enhancing access to healthy foods in the Northeast. Delaware’s Milton Community Food Pantry Inc. will be acquiring a storage and distribution facility to supply fresh foods to families, senior citizens, veterans, and people with disabilities. On the other hand, Community Action Pioneer Valley Inc. in Massachusetts will be procuring equipment for its food pantry, offering free and nutritious meals to senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

In the Southern regions, rural communities will benefit from new, cutting-edge medical facilities. For instance, Pancare of Florida Inc. is set to establish a primary care clinic as part of its regional healthcare center, aimed at serving underserved communities in Northwest Florida.

The awards were formally announced by Deputy Secretary Torres Small during an event at the University of Virginia, where the university’s Virginia Consortium to Advance Healthcare in Appalachia will receive funding to expand access to healthcare and telemedicine in Wise County. This not-for-profit group will also develop strategies to address pandemic emergencies and chronic illnesses, bolstering the long-term sustainability of rural healthcare.

The investments made by the USDA will also result in expanded healthcare services across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.

These financial provisions were made possible through President Biden’s historic legislative package, the American Rescue Plan Act, which demonstrates the government’s dedication to providing high-quality healthcare for every individual and family, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress in March 2021, aimed to deliver immediate economic relief to those impacted by the pandemic. Responding swiftly to the Act’s passage, the USDA made funding available to ensure the long-term availability of rural healthcare services. As a result, the Emergency Rural healthcare Grants were launched in August 2021, facilitating rural healthcare facilities, tribes, and communities in expanding access to healthcare services and nutrition assistance. The grants have been instrumental in providing immediate relief and support to rural hospitals, healthcare clinics, and local communities. The USDA is overseeing the administration of these funds through Rural Development’s Community Facilities Program.

Related