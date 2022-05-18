University of Missouri Extension to offer class on how to identify, understand and respond to mental illness in youth

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

University of Missouri Extension will offer a class to teach how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth.

The Youth Mental Health First Aid Training will be held online and in-person in the basement of the Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe. There will be two hours of pre-work. The in-person portion will be held on June 9th from 8:30 to 2:30.

Participants will build skills and be able to provide initial support to young people who are struggling with mental health and substance use challenges. Participants will also learn how to help connect youth to appropriate support and better understand trauma, substance use, self-care, and the impact of social media and bullying.

The pre-work must be completed at least three days before the in-person course at the Livingston County Health Center. A light lunch will be provided on June 9th.

The Youth Mental Health First Aid Training requires advanced registration by June 1st. Registration is available at this link.

For ADA accommodations, contact Jessica Trussell with Extension at 660-646-0811 at least 72 hours before the class.