Two St. Joseph men indicted for heroin trafficking and illegal firearms

Two St. Joseph, Missouri, men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and for illegally possessing firearms.

Roderick A. Hughes, 48, and Franklin T. Hicks Jr., also known as “Frankie,” 40, were charged in a seven-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, July 21. That indictment was unsealed and made public today following their arrest.

The federal indictment alleges that Hughes and Hicks participated in a conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin from Sept. 1, 2019, to March 26, 2021.

In addition to the drug-trafficking conspiracy, Hughes and Hicks are charged together with one count of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. They allegedly were in possession of a silver revolver (with no marking), a Glock 9mm handgun, a Stoeger 9mm handgun, and a Jennings Bryco 9mm handgun on Feb. 23, 2021. Hughes and Hicks are also charged together with one count of being felons in possession of the Glock 9mm handgun, Stoeger 9mm handgun, and Jennings Bryco 9mm handgun.

Hicks is also charged with one count of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Hicks allegedly possessed a Rock Island Armory .380-caliber handgun and a Ruger 9mm handgun on Jan. 22, 2021.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the St. Joseph, Mo., Police Department, the Buchanan County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

