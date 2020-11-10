Two men under investigation for attempting to scam rural Grundy County car dealership

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring reports a man from Worth County and another from Harrison County are under investigation after a test drive scam at a rural Grundy County car dealership on November 9th.

Herring says as part of the scam, vehicles catalytic converters, are cut from vehicles, and the vehicles are left abandoned.

The suspects and a missing vehicle were located with the converters intact. The Grundy County prosecutor is reviewing reports from the sheriff’s office to determine whether to file charges.

Herring urges residents to never let anyone test drive their vehicles unaccompanied.

