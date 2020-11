Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A squirrel on a power line caused a power outage in the Trenton Lake Area north of the dam the morning of November 10th.

According to the City Administrator, Ron Urton says the squirrel created a short causing a fuse to blow.

Crews were aware of the outage within a few minutes, located it, and replaced the fuse. Power was restored after about 40 minutes.

